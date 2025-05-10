A Large Crowd Turned Out For 66th Mother Lode Roundup Parade

66th Annual Mother Lode Roundup Parade in Sonora View Photos

The sunny, warm weather brought out a large crowd for the 66th Mother Lode Roundup Parade.

Thousands of parade-goers lined Washington Street in downtown Sonora to see the colorful floats, like this Wicked-themed one pictured in the image box, dancing and showing off their moves; cowgirls and boys and rodeo queens riding beautiful horses; cool muscle cars; large logging trucks; and, of course, the marching bands.

All of this fun is to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend and ends with the second day of the rodeo at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds on Sunday (5/11).