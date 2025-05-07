Extended Delays Underway On HWY 26 In Calaveras County

Caltrans map of Hwy 26 near Rich Gulch work View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Caltrans alerts drivers about drilling operations on Highway 26 in Calaveras County, which will have flaggers stopping traffic for lengthy delays.

The work that started today will last for seven days, but it could be extended, according to Caltrans. During the construction, there will be 20-minute extended traffic holds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The impacted area is near the Rich Gulch community, situated between Mokelumne Hill and Glencoe, just east of Gillhaven Drive and west of Ponderosa Way.

Caltrans encourages motorists to take alternate routes whenever possible. Drivers should slow down and exercise caution, especially when personnel and large equipment are in use in the cone zone.