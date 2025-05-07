Capitol Frog Jump Results

First Place, Jeanelle Loui, Director of Operations for Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office View Photo

Sacramento, CA — 36 lawmakers and staffers at the state capitol, along with six media members, took part in a frog jump on Tuesday to help celebrate the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Hosted this year by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, she noted, “The Frog Jump is always one of my favorite events of the year. It brings people together, lifts spirits, and never fails to surprise us. Thank you to everyone who came out to participate and cheer each other on, and a special thanks to Laurie Giannini, Miss Calaveras, and the entire frog jump team for making today such a success. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and don’t forget – the Calaveras County Fair and Frog Jump Jubilee is just around the corner, May 15–18.”

Capitol Category:

Winner! 14 ft 1 in – Jeanelle Loui, Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office, Skipper 13 ft 1 in – Asm. Phillip Chen, Chentle Toad 12 ft 10.5 in – CA Fairs Association, Risky the Frog 12 ft 8 in – Sen. Jerry McNerney, Gerald 12 ft 5.5 in – Sen. Megan Dahle, The Hammer 11 ft 9.5 in – Asm. James Gallagher, Hostile Amendments 11 ft 4 in – Sen. Steven Choi, Soju think you can jump? 11 ft 4 in – Asm. Mike Gipson, Frooga Leapa 11 ft 2.5 in – State Capitol Museum Tour Office, Joe Croaker 11 ft – Sen. Henry Stern, Jeremiah 11 ft – Sen. Susan Rubio, Gilbert 10 ft 11 in – Asm. Joe Patterson 10 ft 10 in – Asm. Juan Alanis, Ribbitito Juanito 10 ft 8.5 in – Sen. Angelique Ashby, Charlie 10 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Mike Fong, Mr. Mikfroggy 10 ft 7 in – Asm. Heather Hadwick, Alturribbit 10 ft 6 in – State Treasurer’s Office, Geraldine 10 ft 5 in – Sen. John Laird, The Mad Butcher of the Swamps 10 ft 1 in – Asm. Avelino Valencia, Toadally Alright 9 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Alexandra Macedo, Maspeedo 9 ft 4 in – Asm. Sade Elhawary, Jacques Chirac 9 ft 4 in – Sen. Tim Grayson, Nick Saban 9 ft – Asm. Greg Wallis, Skippy 8 ft 10 in – Sen. Christopher Cabaldon, Christofrog 8 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Jose Luis Solache, Fluffy 8 ft 7 in – Asm. Chris Ward, Grogu III Rightful King of the Capitol, Champion of the 78th District 8 ft 6 in – Asm. Tom Lackey, Tom LEAPkey 8 ft 6 in – Senate Republican Caucus, Hoppy Gilmore 8 ft – Asm. David Tangipa, AmphiBeyonce 7 ft 6 in – Sen. Roger Niello, Groggy the Froggy 6 ft 11 in – Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, Shroyer the Destroyer 5 ft 9.5 in – Asm. Matt Haney, FIMBY (Frogs In My Backyard) 5 ft 7 in – California Community Colleges, Pippin 5 ft 6 in – Sen. Kelly Seyarto, HOPpenheimer 5 ft 5 in – Asm. Josh Hoover, Double O Seven Last Place Winner! 5 ft 3.5 in – Max Nguyen, Fellow for Sen. Shannon Grove, Leno’s Hop Rod

Media Category:

Winner! 14 ft 3 in – Megan Myscofski, CapRadio, Green Machine 10 ft 7 in – Alexei Koseff, CalMatters, Sweet Honey Jumpin’ 10 ft 2 in – Hector Amezcua, Sac Bee, Better Than Bees 9 ft – Lance Armstrong, Calaveras Enterprise, Sir-Jump-A-Lot 9 ft – Grace Leekley, Capitol Morning Report, Bill 6 ft 8 in – Kristen Hwang, CalMatters, Dua Leapa