Capitol Frog Jump Results
First Place, Jeanelle Loui, Director of Operations for Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office
Sacramento, CA — 36 lawmakers and staffers at the state capitol, along with six media members, took part in a frog jump on Tuesday to help celebrate the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.
Hosted this year by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, she noted, “The Frog Jump is always one of my favorite events of the year. It brings people together, lifts spirits, and never fails to surprise us. Thank you to everyone who came out to participate and cheer each other on, and a special thanks to Laurie Giannini, Miss Calaveras, and the entire frog jump team for making today such a success. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and don’t forget – the Calaveras County Fair and Frog Jump Jubilee is just around the corner, May 15–18.”
Capitol Category:
- Winner! 14 ft 1 in – Jeanelle Loui, Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office, Skipper
- 13 ft 1 in – Asm. Phillip Chen, Chentle Toad
- 12 ft 10.5 in – CA Fairs Association, Risky the Frog
- 12 ft 8 in – Sen. Jerry McNerney, Gerald
- 12 ft 5.5 in – Sen. Megan Dahle, The Hammer
- 11 ft 9.5 in – Asm. James Gallagher, Hostile Amendments
- 11 ft 4 in – Sen. Steven Choi, Soju think you can jump?
- 11 ft 4 in – Asm. Mike Gipson, Frooga Leapa
- 11 ft 2.5 in – State Capitol Museum Tour Office, Joe Croaker
- 11 ft – Sen. Henry Stern, Jeremiah
- 11 ft – Sen. Susan Rubio, Gilbert
- 10 ft 11 in – Asm. Joe Patterson
- 10 ft 10 in – Asm. Juan Alanis, Ribbitito Juanito
- 10 ft 8.5 in – Sen. Angelique Ashby, Charlie
- 10 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Mike Fong, Mr. Mikfroggy
- 10 ft 7 in – Asm. Heather Hadwick, Alturribbit
- 10 ft 6 in – State Treasurer’s Office, Geraldine
- 10 ft 5 in – Sen. John Laird, The Mad Butcher of the Swamps
- 10 ft 1 in – Asm. Avelino Valencia, Toadally Alright
- 9 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Alexandra Macedo, Maspeedo
- 9 ft 4 in – Asm. Sade Elhawary, Jacques Chirac
- 9 ft 4 in – Sen. Tim Grayson, Nick Saban
- 9 ft – Asm. Greg Wallis, Skippy
- 8 ft 10 in – Sen. Christopher Cabaldon, Christofrog
- 8 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Jose Luis Solache, Fluffy
- 8 ft 7 in – Asm. Chris Ward, Grogu III Rightful King of the Capitol, Champion of the 78th District
- 8 ft 6 in – Asm. Tom Lackey, Tom LEAPkey
- 8 ft 6 in – Senate Republican Caucus, Hoppy Gilmore
- 8 ft – Asm. David Tangipa, AmphiBeyonce
- 7 ft 6 in – Sen. Roger Niello, Groggy the Froggy
- 6 ft 11 in – Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, Shroyer the Destroyer
- 5 ft 9.5 in – Asm. Matt Haney, FIMBY (Frogs In My Backyard)
- 5 ft 7 in – California Community Colleges, Pippin
- 5 ft 6 in – Sen. Kelly Seyarto, HOPpenheimer
- 5 ft 5 in – Asm. Josh Hoover, Double O Seven
- Last Place Winner! 5 ft 3.5 in – Max Nguyen, Fellow for Sen. Shannon Grove, Leno’s Hop Rod
Media Category:
- Winner! 14 ft 3 in – Megan Myscofski, CapRadio, Green Machine
- 10 ft 7 in – Alexei Koseff, CalMatters, Sweet Honey Jumpin’
- 10 ft 2 in – Hector Amezcua, Sac Bee, Better Than Bees
- 9 ft – Lance Armstrong, Calaveras Enterprise, Sir-Jump-A-Lot
- 9 ft – Grace Leekley, Capitol Morning Report, Bill
- 6 ft 8 in – Kristen Hwang, CalMatters, Dua Leapa