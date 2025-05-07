Clear
71.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Capitol Frog Jump Results

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
First Place, Jeanelle Loui, Director of Operations for Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office

First Place, Jeanelle Loui, Director of Operations for Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office

Photo Icon View Photo

Sacramento, CA — 36 lawmakers and staffers at the state capitol, along with six media members, took part in a frog jump on Tuesday to help celebrate the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee.

Hosted this year by Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil, she noted, “The Frog Jump is always one of my favorite events of the year. It brings people together, lifts spirits, and never fails to surprise us. Thank you to everyone who came out to participate and cheer each other on, and a special thanks to Laurie Giannini, Miss Calaveras, and the entire frog jump team for making today such a success. Congratulations to this year’s winners, and don’t forget – the Calaveras County Fair and Frog Jump Jubilee is just around the corner, May 15–18.”

Capitol Category:

  1. Winner! 14 ft 1 in – Jeanelle Loui, Lt. Gov. Kounalakis’ Office, Skipper
  2. 13 ft 1 in – Asm. Phillip Chen, Chentle Toad
  3. 12 ft 10.5 in – CA Fairs Association, Risky the Frog
  4. 12 ft 8 in – Sen. Jerry McNerney, Gerald
  5. 12 ft 5.5 in – Sen. Megan Dahle, The Hammer
  6. 11 ft 9.5 in – Asm. James Gallagher, Hostile Amendments
  7. 11 ft 4 in – Sen. Steven Choi, Soju think you can jump?
  8. 11 ft 4 in – Asm. Mike Gipson, Frooga Leapa
  9. 11 ft 2.5 in – State Capitol Museum Tour Office, Joe Croaker
  10. 11 ft – Sen. Henry Stern, Jeremiah
  11. 11 ft – Sen. Susan Rubio, Gilbert
  12. 10 ft 11 in – Asm. Joe Patterson
  13. 10 ft 10 in – Asm. Juan Alanis, Ribbitito Juanito
  14. 10 ft 8.5 in – Sen. Angelique Ashby, Charlie
  15. 10 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Mike Fong, Mr. Mikfroggy
  16. 10 ft 7 in – Asm. Heather Hadwick, Alturribbit
  17. 10 ft 6 in – State Treasurer’s Office, Geraldine
  18. 10 ft 5 in – Sen. John Laird, The Mad Butcher of the Swamps
  19. 10 ft 1 in – Asm. Avelino Valencia, Toadally Alright
  20. 9 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Alexandra Macedo, Maspeedo
  21. 9 ft 4 in – Asm. Sade Elhawary, Jacques Chirac
  22. 9 ft 4 in – Sen. Tim Grayson, Nick Saban
  23. 9 ft – Asm. Greg Wallis, Skippy
  24. 8 ft 10 in – Sen. Christopher Cabaldon, Christofrog
  25. 8 ft 7.5 in – Asm. Jose Luis Solache, Fluffy
  26. 8 ft 7 in – Asm. Chris Ward, Grogu III Rightful King of the Capitol, Champion of the 78th District
  27. 8 ft 6 in – Asm. Tom Lackey, Tom LEAPkey
  28. 8 ft 6 in – Senate Republican Caucus, Hoppy Gilmore
  29. 8 ft – Asm. David Tangipa, AmphiBeyonce
  30. 7 ft 6 in – Sen. Roger Niello, Groggy the Froggy
  31. 6 ft 11 in – Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, Shroyer the Destroyer
  32. 5 ft 9.5 in – Asm. Matt Haney, FIMBY (Frogs In My Backyard)
  33. 5 ft 7 in – California Community Colleges, Pippin
  34. 5 ft 6 in – Sen. Kelly Seyarto, HOPpenheimer
  35. 5 ft 5 in – Asm. Josh Hoover, Double O Seven
  36. Last Place Winner! 5 ft 3.5 in – Max Nguyen, Fellow for Sen. Shannon Grove, Leno’s Hop Rod
Miss Calaveras Arabelle Jones and Fair CEO Laurie Giannini were recognized at the State Capitol with a Senate recognition presented by Senator Alvarado-Gil - Calaveras Fair Image
Miss Calaveras Arabelle Jones and Fair CEO Laurie Giannini were recognized at the State Capitol with a Senate recognition presented by Senator Alvarado-Gil – Calaveras Fair Image

Media Category:

  1. Winner! 14 ft 3 in – Megan Myscofski, CapRadio, Green Machine
  2. 10 ft 7 in – Alexei Koseff, CalMatters, Sweet Honey Jumpin’
  3. 10 ft 2 in – Hector Amezcua, Sac Bee, Better Than Bees
  4. 9 ft – Lance Armstrong, Calaveras Enterprise, Sir-Jump-A-Lot
  5. 9 ft – Grace Leekley, Capitol Morning Report, Bill
  6. 6 ft 8 in – Kristen Hwang, CalMatters, Dua Leapa

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 