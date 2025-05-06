Jeffries: House Republicans Are On The Run

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries View Photo

Democratic Minority House Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference where he emphasized that instead of working to lower costs, Republicans are advancing a budget that cuts Medicaid and food assistance.

Jeffries was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“George Washington, in his farewell address to the nation, made the important observation that the Constitution is ‘sacredly obligatory upon all.’ That means everyone in the United States of America has a responsibility to follow the Constitution. That includes presidents of the United States of America. That includes you, Donald Trump. There is nothing unclear about it. Why does Donald Trump make such ridiculous statements like he’s unsure as to whether he has a responsibility to follow the Constitution? Why is the Republican Party stuck with Marjorie Taylor Greene as their candidate for the United States Senate seat in Georgia? Why is the top thing that House Republicans are going to do this week on their legislative agenda renaming the Gulf of Mexico? It’s because Donald Trump and House Republicans are on the run. They are on the run. They are on the run with respect to the economy. They are crashing the economy in real time and driving us toward a recession.

Donald Trump and House Republicans have nothing good to say about the economy. They promised to lower costs and to drive down the high cost of living in the United States of America. Costs aren’t going down, they’re going up. House Republicans haven’t passed a single bill that has anything to do with lowering the high cost of living in the United States of America. Not a single bill, no executive order, no administrative action coming from this administration. They’re crashing the economy in real time, driving us toward a recession. Donald Trump and Republicans are on the run with respect to the economy. They’re on the run with respect to healthcare. They want to enact the largest cut to Medicaid in American history. It’s deeply unpopular, which is why they have been ordered not to hold town hall meetings. Democrats are running toward our constituents, and House Republicans are running away from them. And Republicans are on the run as it relates to Social Security. They believe that Social Security is a Ponzi scheme, and they’re trying to end Social Security as we know it. Democrats are here to protect and strengthen Social Security.

So when you have Republicans, in barely 100 days, on the run on the economy, on healthcare and on Social Security, ridiculous statements are made or they’re left with scratching the bottom of the barrel as it relates to candidates for U.S. Senate seats. And they’re forced to cancel hearings, like Republicans were compelled to do this week, because they have nothing of value or substance for the American people. They are on the run, and Democrats are going to keep the pressure on.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.