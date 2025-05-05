Mother Lode Assemblyman Tangipa Announces New Committee Assignments

Sacramento. CA– Assemblyman David Tangipa, who represents California’s 8th Assembly District, which includes Tuolumne and Calaveras, announced new committee appointments last week following changes to his legislative assignments.

Tangipa has been named to the Appropriations, Higher Education, Housing and Community Development, and Human Services committees. The update comes after he was recently removed from several prior committee posts. Despite the reshuffling, Tangipa continues to serve on the Budget, Elections, and Water, Parks, and Wildlife committees, as well as Budget Subcommittee No. 2 on Human Services. Tangipa said he looks forward to collaborating with both new and existing committees to advance solutions for the Valley and High Sierra communities.

