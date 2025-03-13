Tangipa Among Those Stripped Of Assembly Leadership Roles

Mother Lode Assemblyman David Tangipa speaks about wildfire prevention View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Mother Lode Republican Assemblyman David Tangipa, and four others were recently abruptly removed from leadership positions by the Democratic Assembly leader, Robert Rivas.

No reason was given by Rivas, who has not spoken publicly about it. It is speculated that the five lawmakers were punished for being outspoken about several recent high-profile issues.

Tangipa has put out a statement in response. He says, “ I was recently removed from key committees in Sacramento. This includes removal from: Utilities Committee, Health Committee, and Insurance (where I was previously Vice-Chair).”

He continues, “Sadly, I was not removed for inaction, but rather for political maneuvers by Sacramento leadership. Clearly, they believed I was too outspoken on the serious issues we are facing like our lack of insurance availability, rising utility costs, and the limited resources for our rural health centers and hospitals. Sacramento doesn’t like changing the status quo, and I refuse to sit back and watch them neglect our beautiful mountains and valley any longer than they already have. I am here to fight for my district, regardless of the consequences for myself.”

The other Republicans removed from leadership roles were Carl Demaio, Joe Patterson, Bill Essayli, and Alexandra Macedo.