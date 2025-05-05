One-Way Traffic Control Scheduled Across Calaveras County Highways

Calaveras, CA– The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will implement one-way traffic control at multiple locations in Calaveras County for utility and construction work on Highways 4, 26 and 49.

On Highway 4, one-way traffic control will be in place at Anrey Court on Tuesday, May 6, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work.

Highway 26 will have a long-term, one-way traffic control setup from Gill Haven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane due to ongoing highway construction, continuing through December 31. Additional utility work will prompt one-way traffic control at Hagen Court on Friday, May 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highway 49, utility work will require one-way traffic control at Spring Hills Road beginning Sunday, May 4, through Saturday, May 10, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will also conduct sign and banner work between Birds Way and Raspberry Lane/Hardscrabble Street on Tuesday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Drivers should anticipate delays of 5 to 10 minutes and are encouraged to seek alternate routes when possible.