Wildfire Preparedness Week Urges Californians To Act Now

Sonora, CA– As California faces an increasingly year-round wildfire threat, state officials are urging residents to take action during Wildfire Preparedness Week, observed this week through May 10th.

This year’s theme, “Building a Fire-Ready Future: Strengthening Our Defenses, Together,” emphasizes the shared responsibility of individuals, communities, and agencies in reducing wildfire risk. CAL FIRE and its partners are ramping up efforts across the state through collaboration, public outreach, and mitigation strategies.

“Building a fire-ready future means working together,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler. “By hardening your home, creating defensible space, and having an emergency plan, you’re helping first responders protect lives, property, and natural resources.”

Wildfire Preparedness Week marks a focused push to engage Californians before peak fire season. CAL FIRE is expanding its work on strategic fuel reduction, forest health projects, and grants supporting private landowners, Fire and Safe Councils. Residents are urged to create defensible space, especially in Zone 0—the first five feet around a home. Homes should be hardened using ignition-resistant building materials to guard against flying embers. Californians are encouraged to develop and practice a wildfire action plan, sign up for emergency alerts, and prepare a “go bag” in case evacuation becomes necessary.

