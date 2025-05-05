Update: Vegetation Fire Stopped In Angels Camp

Update at 11:45 am: Fire officials have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire near North Main Street and Highway 49 in Angels Camp. It was estimated by first responders to be a 50 x 50 ft. spot. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Original story posted at 11:39 am: Angels Camp, CA — There is what is reported to be a “small vegetation fire” in the area of North Main Street and Highway 49 in Angels Camp.

Fire officials received several calls shortly before 11:30 am about a fire behind CVS, reportedly in the vicinity of a homeless camp.

Resources are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze and investigate the cause. No additional information is immediately available.