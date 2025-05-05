Tuolumne County Supervisors To Discuss Budget, Approve Resolutions

General Fund Budget View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday.

It starts at 9 am with a public and staff comment period. Later, at 10 am will be a presentation and vote on approving fiscal year 2024-24 budget adjustments (the fiscal year ends June 30) and providing direction on the development of the 2025-26 budget. Meeting documents note that during the current fiscal year, the county is anticipating a reduction in general revenues of $284,126. The declines are attributed to Lake Tulloch Concessionaire revenue, sales tax declines, and Cable TV Franchise fees. For example, the county initially anticipated to receive $6.6 million in sales tax revenue when the budget was approved last year, a mid-year budget review dropped the projection to $6.56 million, and the current projection is $6.50 million.

Of note, the county did reduce spending by $2.6 million via mid-year cuts, and that money is currently in contingencies. There have also been big cost savings due to things like a hiring freeze.

Click here to view the full report.

In addition, there are several resolutions the board will vote on at Tuesday’s meeting. They include recognizing the threat of synthetic drugs on child safety, National Preservation Month, Child Care Provider Appreciation Day, Mental Health Awareness Month, and National Peace Officer Memorial Day and Week.