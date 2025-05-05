Sonora City Council To Hear County Update, Housing Element Report

Sonora City Hall View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will have its first meeting of May this evening.

It is a shorter agenda than some in the past.

The Council will receive a report from District One Tuolumne County Supervisor Mike Holland about county government happenings.

During the consent calendar portion of the meeting, the council will approve a 2024 Housing Element annual progress report, appoint a team for upcoming labor negotiations, and approve out-of-state travel to Arizona for the Police Chief and City Administrator to attend a police station design conference for four days later this month.

The meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall.