A Tuolumne County Student Shines At This Year’s State Spelling Bee

Selah England poses with the Spelling Bee mascot -- TCSOS photo

Sonora, CA— A Tenaya Elementary student in the Big Oak Flat-Groveland Unified School District showed her skill in spelling by placing in the top ten in the California State Junior High Spelling Bee.

Selah England proudly represented Tuolumne County at the California State Junior High Spelling Bee last Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca. She competed against 88 top spellers from across the state and earned an impressive 6th place finish, which includes students in grades 7 through 9. Spectators were not allowed to watch the early rounds. Once the competition narrowed to the top 15 participants, the student had to spell in front of a live audience.

England made it to the 4th round but was knocked out of the competition by spelling the word soliloquy incorrectly. Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools (TCSOS) officials noted that it is “a term that will surely stick with her for years to come.”

The event was also livestreamed, so family members who could not attend could still watch the competition hosted by the San Joaquin County Office of Education on their YouTube channel. TCSOS officials added, “The final rounds featured some of the most difficult words in the English language, including datiscaceae, lagniappe, and walpurgite.”

Words could not only stump many for their spelling, but also their meaning, too! To view the entire spelling bee, click here.