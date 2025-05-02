Buildup To This Year’s Calaveras County Fair Is Underway

Angels Camp, CA — The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee is coming up May 15-18, and several outreach events will take place over the coming weeks leading up to the annual community celebration.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Fair CEO/GM Laurie Giannini.

The theme of the 2025 fair is “Ropin’ Teams and Cowboy Dreams.”

Giannini will preview all of the upcoming fair activities, competitions, and stage entertainment. She will also talk about the history of the famous International Frog Jump and how the frog has become an economic generator for the Calaveras region.