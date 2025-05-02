Vehicle Crashes Into Sonora DMV Building

Sedan crashes into Sonora DMV building -- Photo taken by Sabrina Biehl View Photos

Sonora, CA— This morning, a vehicle hit the Sonora DMV building at 885 Morning Star Drive.

The CHP is on the scene with the elderly woman driver. Luckily, she was not injured, and the CHP reports neither were any of the customers and employees inside the building.

The sedan went over a concrete parking block and a curb before crashing into the side of the building’s entrance without breaking any windows. There is a dent on the side of the building, but it suffered minimal damage, according to the CHP, which has not yet disclosed the cause of the crash.

A tow truck has been called to the scene to remove the wreck and debris. The DMV remains open for business.