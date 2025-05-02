Robertson Brings Unique Background To CCWD Board

San Andreas, CA — At a special meeting, the Calaveras County Water District appointed Jeffrey Robertson to fill the seat that the retiring Bertha Underhill recently vacated.

The CCWD Board interviewed four applicants and the board voted unanimously to appoint Robertson to serve the remainder of the current term through December of 2026.

Robertson began visiting Calaveras County in 1969 and made Murphys his permanent home after retiring in 2018. A former Senior Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, he served for over 20 years in diplomatic and senior management roles across the Middle East, Africa, and the Pacific and received awards for distinguished service from the State Department. He also served as a Country Director with the Peace Corps and held senior roles in both domestic and international operations.

“We were fortunate to have four great candidates apply, each bringing unique qualifications and a strong desire to serve,” said CCWD Board President Jeff Davidson. “It was a very difficult decision, but we believe Mr. Robertson’s broad experience and community involvement make him a great fit for the District.”

Outside government service, Robertson worked as a carpenter and general contractor for over 10 years and fished commercially for salmon in Alaska. He holds a master’s in public administration from Harvard, a master’s in national resource strategy from the National Defense University, and a bachelor’s degree from Redlands University.

He previously served with the Calaveras County Mentoring Foundation, currently serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity Calaveras and is a member of the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club.

“There is nothing more important to the future of our foothills than water,” says Robertson. “I am truly honored to join the CCWD Board and will do my best to be a responsible steward of this precious resource on behalf of our greater community.”