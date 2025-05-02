Sonora Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Criminal Threats, Domestic Violence

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office reports that a Sonora man has received the maximum allowable sentence for a series of crimes, including Criminal Threats, Dissuading a Witness, Domestic Violence, and multiple counts of Disobeying a Court Order.

Ricky Faught was on Post-Release Community Supervision following a prison sentence for stalking an ex-girlfriend. The new offenses were committed against a different woman.

The District Attorney’s Office reports, “The convictions arise out of multiple instances where the defendant threatened to kill the victim, attempted to force her to recant her statement to law enforcement, attacked her in her home, and later attempted to contact her in violation of a court order, that first occurred in September 2022 with the last incident occurring in August of 2024.”

Faught waived the right to a jury and the court found that he had suffered 3 prior strike convictions, that he was out on bail for the Criminal Threats and Dissuading a Witness case when he committed the new Domestic Violence offense.

DA Cassandra Jenecke reports that Judge David Beyersdorf this week sentenced Faught to 21 years and eight months in prison, plus 50 years to life in prison.