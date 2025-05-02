Sonora Labor Rally Participants Protest President Trump’s Actions

May Day Rally At Sonora's Courthouse Park View Photos

Sonora, CA — There were a few hundred people gathered at a May Day labor rally held Thursday evening at Courthouse Park in Sonora.

Organized by the group Tuolumne County Indivisible, it was one of over 1,000 similar events taking place across the country.

The group stated that the May Day rallies stand for strong unions, good pay, dignity for all workers, fully funded schools/healthcare/housing/emergency services, protection of social safety net programs, and respect for marginalized groups like immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

Many were standing along Washington Street and waving signs as vehicles passed by.

Based on the signs, most were there in opposition to President Donald Trump. One of the rally supporters, David Valencia of Tuolumne County, holding a sign indicating he would like to flush the President down the toilet, commented to reporter Tracey Petersen, “I can’t stand this guy (President Trump). He is destroying Democracy.”

Other signs had slogans including, “Hands off social security,” “Impeach the Mafia Don,” “Respect the Constitution or Expect Revolution,” “Veterans Against Trump,” and “Prison without due process is a concentration camp.”

Some of the speakers at the labor rally, which ran from 5:30 – 7:30 PM, included former Calaveras Supervisor Steve Wilensky, Tuolumne County Supervisor Ryan Campbell, and ConAmor-Building Bridges representative Pablo Lopez.

