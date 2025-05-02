Sewer Maintenance To Impact Travel In Downtown Sonora

TUD sewer maintenance in downtown Sonora -- TUD map View Photos

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) reports that there will be traffic disruptions on Shepherd Street, between William and E. Lytton streets in downtown Sonora, on Friday, May 2nd, 2025, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., due to sewer system maintenance. Additionally, the same work will close Livingston Drive at Baretta Street.

Maps in the image box highlight where the traffic impacts are. Motorists could face short, up to five-minute, delays at the first site and are advised to drive with caution and slow down while personnel and large equipment are in use. They also ask that drivers consider alternative routes if possible during the repair work.

For further information regarding the work, contact the TUD office at (209) 532-5536.