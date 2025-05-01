Update: Commercial Structure Fire In Burson

Barn on fire in Burson area of Calaveras County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 4:45 p.m.: Fire crews have stopped the forward spread of the Brandy Fire, where a barn fire spread to a quarter acre of grass nearby at 12034 Brandy Lane near Pattison and Camanche roads, off the shores of Camanche Reservoir. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting, “The barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived on the scene.

Crews will continue to work on full containment and then mop up for several hours. What ignited the flames is under investigation.

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The blaze has been dubbed the Brandy Fire after a barn fire spread to a quarter acre of grass nearby at 12034 Brandy Lane near Pattison and Camanche roads, off the shores of Camanche Reservoir. Further details on the blaze can be viewed below.

Original post at 4:13 p.m.: Burson, CA – Firefighters are responding to a report of a commercial structure fire in the Burson area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire relays that a barn is on fire and the flames have reportedly spread to nearby vegetation. The blaze ignited at 12034 Brandy Lane near Pattison and Camanche roads, off the shores of Camanche Reservoir. The fire is a quarter acre in size, but there is no report on the flames’ rate of spread. We’ll provide an update as soon as more details come into the newsroom.