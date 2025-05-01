Burning Getting Underway Near Arnold

Earlier Prescribed Burn In Dorrington - STF Image View Photo

Arnold, CA — The Calaveras Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest will have prescribed burning today and Friday, and potentially into the weekend.

Crews intend to start in the Diablo View Court area today (May 1) to finish off remaining piles and will shift to Avery Sheep Ranch Road beginning on Friday. The Forest Service reports that a combination of factors, including available resources and funding, will determine if crews are able to continue operations over the weekend.

All burning is monitored and conducted in accordance with state and county air quality guidelines and closely coordinated with local county air quality control districts. Crews will look to burn between 50 – 200 acres daily.

Smoke will be visible from portions of Highway 4.