First Weekend in May Events

There are many events planned for the first weekend of May 2025. First, on Friday and Saturday Pine Mountain Lake is hosting a Charity Golf Tournament as detailed here.

Friends of Tuolumne County Library (FOTCL) Spring Book Sale is this Friday and Saturday. Gently used donated books can be purchased for .50 to $3.00. All proceeds are used to assist the County Libraries as detailed here.

The 24th Annual Hot Copper Car Show will have classic, custom, hot rod cars, exotics, muscle cars, trucks, and motorcycles. There will be a live music performance as well, all the details are here.

In Columbia the Cinco De Mayo celebration will be both Saturday from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm and Sunday from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm. The family event will feature Los Arribeños a California Fandango project, Raices del Mundo Folklorico ballet, Mariachi Luz de Luna, Salsa Dance, Mario Flores Latin Jazz Band and Rod Harris, as well as vendors and activities for children and adults as detailed here.

“Who Let The Dogs Out” in Twain Harte was moved to this weekend due to the weather last weekend. The family fun day benefits local animal shelters and parade ‘paw-ticipants’ are encouraged to dress up and strut their stuff to win awards as detailed here.

The Tuolumne County Master Gardeners are hosting a plant sale. Expect to find a wide variety of vegetables, including several varieties of tomatoes, peppers, onions and eggplant, as well rosemary, figs and more. The money raised will support Master Gardeners activities including Open Garden Days, school garden activities and educational programs. More details about the event are in the event listing.

At Habitat for Humanity of Tuolumne County, is hosting a 1970s “Get Groovy” theme for its Annual Fundraiser. This year it will be held at the Armory as detailed here.

The Columbia College Orchestra will perform film scores from Jurassic Park, The Rocketeer and the Good, The Bad And The Ugly at their Spring concerts. The performances will be held in the Dogwood Forum on the Columbia College campus on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. There is no charge for admission, Dr. Daniel Godsil, professor of music at Columbia College, conducts the orchestra.

Prof Jeff Tohurst will Present “Highway 120 A Geological Journey from Oakdale to Yosemite” at the Groveland Community Resilience Center. The event is hosted by the Southern Tuolumne County Historical Society who note “This fascinating talk will deepen our understanding of many of the geological formations observed in our section of the legendary “Mother Lode.”” Details are here.

Calaveras County Airport Day from 10 am until 3 pm with airplanes rides for a fee, models, displays, and food vendors. Details are here.

Saturday is also the CHP Age Well, Drive Smart Senior Driver Class at the Senior Center in Sonora. More details are here.

Sonora High Alumni Todd Schroeder says his final and 30th annual Young Artist Grant Benefit Concert will be at the Sonora High School Auditorium this Saturday. The doors open at 7 PM as detailed here.

“Disney’s: Winnie the Pooh” (Kids) will be performed at the Mountain Youth and Community Theatre Friday through Sunday. Ticket details are here.

Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Fallon House Theatre. Murphys Creek Theatre is performing “The Glass Menagerie” as detailed in our Theater section.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park is open with train rides daily from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through October.

There is an Estate Sale in Sonora this weekend as well listed in our classifieds here.

