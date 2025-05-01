Labor Rally Planned in Downtown Sonora On May Day

Courthouse Park In Sonora View Photo

Sonora, CA — A local rally will be held at Courthouse Park in Sonora on Thursday evening.

The group Tuolumne County Indivisible reports that it is one of over 1,000 similar type events across the country on May Day. The rallies aim to “demand the rights of working people and demand investment in families, not billionaires.”

The Sonora event will feature several speakers, including Tuolumne County District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell, ConAmor-Building Bridges representative Pablo Lopez, and former Calaveras Supervisor/Labor Organizer Steve Wilensky.

“Here in the Sierra Foothills, working families keep our communities running, and they deserve more than budget cuts and billionaire-driven policies,” states Lisa Hines, organizer with Tuolumne County Indivisible. “May Day is our chance to stand together and fight for the dignity we all deserve.”

Tuolumne County Indivisible states that the May Day rally stands for strong unions, good pay, dignity for all workers, fully funded schools/healthcare/housing/emergency services, protection of social safety net programs, and respect for marginalized groups like immigrants and the LGBTQ community.

The event will be running from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.