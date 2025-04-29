Fatal Motorcycle Crash On HWY 120 Near Chinese Camp

Chinese Camp, CA— A fatal motorcycle crash this morning near Chinese Camp in Tuolumne County took the life of an Oregon man.

The wreck happened around 10:20 a.m., near Sims Road east of Highway 108. The CHP reports that a 68-year-old male from Portland was riding his 2008 Honda Interceptor motorcycle westbound on Highway 120 at an undetermined speed. Officer Joshua McKernan disclosed, “For an unknown reason, the rider failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the roadway and the Honda went onto the north shoulder of the highway where it overturned and the rider was ejected.” The rider was wearing a helmet, according to McKernan, who added, “The rider suffered a fatal injury.”

Drugs and/or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this crash, which remains under investigation.