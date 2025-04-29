Open Alcohol And Drugs Uncovered In Jamestown Traffic Stop

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Jamestown, CA— A traffic stop revealed open alcohol and suspected drugs, leading to the arrest of a Jamestown man.

A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy, recently patrolling the area of Rawhide Road near Pulpit Rock Road in Jamestown during the early morning hours, pulled over a vehicle for having an unreadable license plate. While contacting the driver, 60-year-old Kenneth Scott Hansen, the deputy noticed an open container of alcohol along with several other unopened alcohol containers. The deputy ordered Hansen out of the vehicle, allowing the deputy to see drug paraphernalia inside it.

According to sheriff’s officials, a subsequent vehicle search uncovered suspected methamphetamine and additional items indicating narcotic sales. Hansen was arrested on several drug-related charges, including transportation and sales.