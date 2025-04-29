Popular Path At Calaveras Big Trees Reopening

South Grove Trail - Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Arnold, CA — The Walter W. Smith Memorial Parkway, south of the Stanislaus River, will reopen this Thursday, May 1, at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

It has been closed since October due to 1,145 acres of prescribed burning in the South Grove Natural Preserve. California State Parks reports, “Visitors may notice fire effects and changes to the landscape along the South Grove Trail. Changes may include charred vegetation, trees with new fire scars, burned-out stumps, fallen trees, and freshly sprouted seedlings. It is important to stay on the trail to protect seedlings and help ensure giant sequoia regeneration. Staying on the trail can also reduce risk from falling trees weakened by fire.”

The South Grove Trail provides access to the preserve and the largest giant sequoia in the park. It begins at the South Grove Trailhead and is about five miles in length. The first 1.5 miles is a moderate, steady climb, with a gain of 260 feet in elevation. Visitors are recommended to allow 3-4 hours for the five-mile round-trip hike. The area closed early last year due to burning, and the winter closure for the trail typically runs from December 1 to April 30 each year.