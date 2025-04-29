Clear
Traffic Delays Planned In Jamestown

By B.J. Hansen
Jamestown, CA – Patch paving work will take place today and tomorrow as part of the Daly Court Water Main Extension Project in Jamestown.

The Tuolumne Utilities District reports that Foothill Excavation will be doing paving on Daly Court today, between 7am-4pm. No traffic delays are anticipated.

However, tomorrow (April 30), the work will move to nearby Pulpit Rock Road during the same work hours. Travelers should prepare for 5-10 minute delays and one-way traffic control operations.

