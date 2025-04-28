Calaveras County Extends Housing Grant Application Deadline

Calaveras County Seal View Photo

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County officials announced the deadline for the Regional Early Action Planning (REAP) 2.0 Notice of Funding Availability and Competitive Grant Program has been extended to Wednesday, April 30.

Approximately $1.75 million is available through the program to promote the construction of housing for workforce members earning up to 120 percent of the area median income and to help meet the county’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation goals. The REAP 2.0 program aims to integrate housing opportunities with strategies to reduce vehicle miles traveled, allowing for broader planning and infrastructure investments that support development in infill areas. Grant funds will be available to both for-profit and nonprofit housing developers, as well as utility districts, for predevelopment activities related to housing construction.

Applications will be accepted electronically until 3 p.m. this Wednesday. Full program details and application materials are available on the county’s website here.