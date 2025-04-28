Car Show And Other Festivities Returning To Raise Money For Cancer Patients

Cars, Cops, and Coffee - courtesy image View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Cars, Cops and Coffee fundraiser will be held next month to raise money for the Adventist Health Sonora Cancer Patient Support Fund.

It is planned for Sunday, May 18, from 8-11 am at the Diana J. White Cancer Institute (900 Mono Way in Sonora).

This free, family-friendly event will feature a car show with classic and custom cars, free coffee and donuts, live music by The Lack Family, face painting, outdoor games, and other activities. Breakfast burritos, specialty coffees, and other items will be available for purchase at Claudia’s Café in the Health Pavilion.

Held with support from the Sonora Police Department, Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, and California Highway Patrol, Cars, Cops, and Coffee is a key fundraiser for Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund, which helps local cancer patients with unmet financial needs so they can focus on their treatment and healing.

“We believe that no one facing cancer in our community should have to do it alone,” says Greg McCulloch, Adventist Health Sonora president. “The Cancer Patient Support Fund is a vital resource to remove financial barriers patients may be experiencing so they can receive the care they deserve.”

Car clubs and individuals are encouraged to register vehicles for the car show, and they are also seeking additional sponsors. More information can be found here.