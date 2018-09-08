More Damage Assessment Completed On 21,097 Acre Donnell Fire

Tuolumne County, CA — The Donnell Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest has grown to 21,097 acres and there is six-percent containment.

There are now 602 firefighters assigned to the incident. 55 structures have been destroyed along with 81 smaller outbuildings. 220 structures are considered threatened. The Forest Service reports the fire pushed further up the Arnot and Disaster Creek drainages to the northeast and crossed the north side of Highway 108. Increased fire activity is expected today due to the lifting of the inversion layer and stronger southwest winds. Structure protection continues to be the priority along Highway 108 and the Eagle Meadow Road, including protecting the famous Bennett Juniper.

The damage assessment has been completed in the Wagner and Riverside recreation tracts and at the Dardanelle Resort. Fourteen of the 16 cabins in the Wagner tract, as well as the Dardanelle store, were completely destroyed by the fire. None of the cabins within Riverside Tract were damaged.

Highway 108 remains closed from Eagle Meadow to the Tuolumne/Mono county line. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place from Eagle Meadow to Kennedy Meadows, and an advisory is still in place for the Mill Creek and Cascade campgrounds.

The fire started at the inlet of the Donnell Reservoir and is burning along the Middle Fork of the Stanislaus River in steep and inaccessible terrain. It spread to both sides of Highway 108 near Brightman.

As for current growth, the fire is burning north into the Carson Iceberg Wilderness area between Arnot Creek and Disaster Creek Drainages and east to the Eureka Valley along Highway 108.

