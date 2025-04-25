Anglers Prepare for “Fishmas” Trout Season Opener April 26

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA– Mother Lode anglers are ready to celebrate “Fishmas,” California’s traditional trout season opener, when lines hit the water starting Saturday, April 26.

Thanks to above-average rain and snow this winter, conditions across foothill lakes, creeks and streams are expected to be near-perfect. Fishing officially opens one hour before sunrise.

“The outlook is positive considering the above-average precipitation and snowpack this winter,” said a senior environmental scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Streams should stay colder longer, creating excellent conditions for trout.”

CDFW hatcheries have stocked nearly 800,000 trout statewide ahead of the opener, with many waterways throughout the Sierra foothills receiving fish. The season signals the reopening of popular streams and creeks that have been closed to trout fishing since fall. Anglers 16 and older must carry a valid California sport fishing license, which can be purchased online or through licensed vendors. Digital licenses are also accepted through the CDFW License App. CDFW is reminding all boaters and anglers to help protect California’s waters by following “Clean, Drain, Dry” protocols to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, including the newly detected golden mussel. Boaters should check for any local inspection requirements at launch sites.

Fishing licenses can be purchased here.