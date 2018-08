Calaveras County, CA — CAL Fire reports that the Parrotts Fire in Calaveras County is up to 60-percent containment and it is holding at 136 acres.

Firefighters will continue to build and strengthen lines throughout today. The fire is situated outside of Vallecito along Camp Nine Road, about four miles away from Parrotts Ferry Road. The forward rate of spread remains stopped. Click here to view a recap of the fire from yesterday.

