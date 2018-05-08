Vegetation Fire Ignites Near Parrotts Ferry Road

Calaveras County, CA — Responders are on the scene of an early morning 70 acre vegetation fire that has ignited in the area of Parrotts Ferry Road and Camp Nine Road in Calaveras County.

It is burning in heavy brush. A heavy amount of resources have been requested to the area, so be prepared for activity.

The Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services has issued an advisory evacuation notice for the Live Oak Subdivision, all the way to Parrotts Ferry Road, Green Meadow, Coyote Creek Ansil Davis and Monge Ranch Road.

We’ll pass along additional information as it becomes available.

