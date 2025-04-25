Clarks Fork Road Reopening

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Access to a popular spring and summer recreation spot is opening, effective later today.

Clarks Fork Road is off Highway 108 below Dardanelle. The Tuolumne County Public Works Department reports that the road was successfully cleared to the first campground area on Thursday, and it will be fully cleared by the end of the work day today (Friday 4/25).

Visitors will be able to travel through that area this coming weekend. It is a popular fishing and camping spot.