April Snow Showers This Weekend In The Mountains

Highway 108 Sonora Pass snow and fast river View Photo

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the western slope of the northern Sierra Nevada, from 5 PM this afternoon until 11 AM Sunday. Additionally, a Winter Weather Advisory will also be in effect for Yosemite National Park above the Yosemite Valley floor, from 11 PM tonight until 11 AM Sunday.

Moderate snow is forecast for elevations above 6,000 feet.

The snow levels will start out at around 6000 feet today, before falling down to 5,000 to 5,500 feet on Saturday.

Light snowfall accumulations are possible down to 5,500 feet. The total snow accumulations above the 6,000 foot elevation, will range from three inches to one foot. The higher you go, the more the snow.

The winds could gust up to thirty-five mph. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Travel could be very difficult. Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling

The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening and weekend travel.