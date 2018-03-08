Heavy Smoke Inundates Mother Lode

Smoke in Downtown Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — With the Ferguson Fire burning in Mariposa County, and the Donnell Fire near Sonora Pass, residents should take precautions.

The Tuolumne County Public Health Department reports that you can gauge air quality in your specific area by identifying landmarks in the horizon and determining how far away there are.

The air quality is “good” when you can see 10-miles away, “moderate” if you can see 6-9 miles, “unhealthy for sensitive groups” if visibility is 3-5 miles, “unhealthy for everyone” in the 1.5-2.5 mile range, “very unhealthy” if visibility is 1-1.25 miles and “hazardous” if it is 0.75 miles or less.

Groups that are more sensitive to smoke include those with cardiovascular disease, asthma, youth, older adults, those with diabetes and new or expectant mothers.

Children as especially at risk as their lungs are still growing and developing. It is advised you reduce outdoor activity today and stay indoors when possible.

