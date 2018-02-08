TCSO Reminder: Three Levels Of Evacuations

Sonora, CA — With an evacuation advisory issued for parts Tuolumne County due to the Ferguson Fire, the sheriff’s office reminds residents there are three different types of evacuation related notices.

Evacuation Advisory: It is to alert the public to the potential of evacuation orders. The advisory will contain general information on how to prepare for an evacuation.

Evacuation Warning: It is issued when an evacuation order is eminent. It includes the specific geographical areas that may be evacuated and the procedures to be followed.

Evacuation Order: It is issued when there is an immediate threat to life and/or property. The evacuation order mentions the specific region to be evacuated and orders to follow.

Evacuation Checklist:

1. Remain Calm

2. Inform family members of your need to evacuate and procedures to follow

3. Having a plan for reuniting with family members at a pre-planned location

4. Lock doors and windows prior to leaving

5. Take pets when possible. You may not be able to re-enter an evacuated zone for hours or days

6. Bring with you required medications, blankets, flashlights, credit cards/money, a change of undergarments, a battery operated radio, phone charger, personal papers/photographs.

When leaving an evacuated area, the sheriff’s office asks that you not tow any other vehicles. Driving a motorhome is permitted, as long as it is not towed. The sheriff’s office will determine whether trailering out large animals is permitted. You should follow all designated evacuation routes, listen to emergency personnel in the area, and tune on the radio (AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML, Star 92.7 or 93.5 KKBN) for any pertinent updates.

