Stanislaus National Forest Interpretive Programs Final Days

Stanislaus National Forest Sign Enlarge

As school will soon begin for most public school students, the Interpretive Programs currently available in the Stanislaus National Forest will come to an end after Saturday August 11th.

Sue Pappalardo, Interpretive Specialist with the Stanislaus National Forest, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Interpretive programs are offered in the summer including campfire programs, nature walks, children’s activities, music and storytelling, live-animal presentations, puppet shows, craft projects, and special events.

Programs are held at Pinecrest Lake on the Summit Ranger District (Highway 108) and Lake Alpine Recreation Area and Wakalu Hep Yo Camground on the Calaveras Ranger District (Highway 4).

According to Pappalardo, “The reason we do these programs is that we would really like the public to better understand their forest. This was the public can help us manage the forest.”

A complete list of interpretive programs and recreational opportunities can be found at https://www.fs.usda.gov/activity/stanislaus/recreation/outdoorlearning

Written by Mark Truppner.