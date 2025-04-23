17 Teachers Honored At Tuolumne County Excellence In Teaching Awards

Jamestown, CA– Seventeen educators across Tuolumne County were recognized Tuesday evening for their outstanding contributions to students, schools, and the broader community during the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Awards.

Hosted by the Tuolumne County Board of Education and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, the event was held at the new Chicken Ranch Casino Conference Event Center in Jamestown. Educators, families, school leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the honorees. Tuolumne County Superintendent Zack Abernathy emceed the ceremony, which featured video tributes highlighting the impact each educator has made throughout the county.

“Teachers are the heart of our community,” Abernathy said. “The impact they have on children lasts far beyond the classroom—shaping lives, inspiring dreams and building the future of Tuolumne County.”

The evening’s top honor, the Career Achievement in Education Award, went to Liz Burr of Curtis Creek Elementary School. Burr has served the Curtis Creek School District for more than 30 years in various roles including teacher, principal and literacy advocate.

“Liz Burr has served Curtis Creek students with incredible dedication, heart and vision,” said Shawn Posey, superintendent of Curtis Creek School District. “Her legacy will continue to benefit children for generations to come.”

The 2025 honorees represented a wide range of schools and programs, including public elementary and high schools, charter institutions and early childhood education services.

2025 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients:

Faviola Garcia – ATCAA–Head Start

Amber Claunch – Belleview Elementary

Steven Baptista – Big Oak Flat Groveland

Michael Torok – Columbia College

Mary Bickley – Columbia Elementary

Beth McIlroy – Curtis Creek Elementary

Kim Geiger – Gold Rush Charter

Katherine Rivas – Jamestown Elementary

Donovan Walker – Sierra Conservation Center

Ron Jannuzzi – Sonora Elementary

Brian Miller – Sonora High

Kelly Lillie – Soulsbyville Elementary

Julie Neher – Summerville Elementary

Kelley Kerns – Summerville High

Nicole Scott – TCSOS County Schools

Amber Brennan – Twain Harte Elementary

More information about the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools and the Excellence in Teaching Awards is available here.