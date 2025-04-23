17 Teachers Honored At Tuolumne County Excellence In Teaching Awards
Jamestown, CA– Seventeen educators across Tuolumne County were recognized Tuesday evening for their outstanding contributions to students, schools, and the broader community during the 2025 Excellence in Teaching Awards.
Hosted by the Tuolumne County Board of Education and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools Office, the event was held at the new Chicken Ranch Casino Conference Event Center in Jamestown. Educators, families, school leaders and community members gathered to celebrate the honorees. Tuolumne County Superintendent Zack Abernathy emceed the ceremony, which featured video tributes highlighting the impact each educator has made throughout the county.
“Teachers are the heart of our community,” Abernathy said. “The impact they have on children lasts far beyond the classroom—shaping lives, inspiring dreams and building the future of Tuolumne County.”
The evening’s top honor, the Career Achievement in Education Award, went to Liz Burr of Curtis Creek Elementary School. Burr has served the Curtis Creek School District for more than 30 years in various roles including teacher, principal and literacy advocate.
“Liz Burr has served Curtis Creek students with incredible dedication, heart and vision,” said Shawn Posey, superintendent of Curtis Creek School District. “Her legacy will continue to benefit children for generations to come.”
The 2025 honorees represented a wide range of schools and programs, including public elementary and high schools, charter institutions and early childhood education services.
2025 Excellence in Teaching Award recipients:
-
Faviola Garcia – ATCAA–Head Start
-
Amber Claunch – Belleview Elementary
-
Steven Baptista – Big Oak Flat Groveland
-
Michael Torok – Columbia College
-
Mary Bickley – Columbia Elementary
-
Beth McIlroy – Curtis Creek Elementary
-
Kim Geiger – Gold Rush Charter
-
Katherine Rivas – Jamestown Elementary
-
Donovan Walker – Sierra Conservation Center
-
Ron Jannuzzi – Sonora Elementary
-
Brian Miller – Sonora High
-
Kelly Lillie – Soulsbyville Elementary
-
Julie Neher – Summerville Elementary
-
Kelley Kerns – Summerville High
-
Nicole Scott – TCSOS County Schools
-
Amber Brennan – Twain Harte Elementary
More information about the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools and the Excellence in Teaching Awards is available here.