Ferguson Fire Nearing Tuolumne County Line

A Tahoe hotshot lighting during burn operation on Ferguson Fire View Slideshow

(4 Photos)

Mariposa County, CA — Officials battling the Ferguson Fire will begin tactical firing operations along Pilot Ridge, just south of the Tuolumne County line.

The main body of the fire is still just over a mile away from Tuolumne County and four miles from Highway 120, according to the incident command team. Earlier an attempt was made to contain the fire on the Soapstone Ridge in Mariposa County, but crews had to back up as fuels and topography created dangerous conditions. The new plan is considered the safest way to contain the fire along its northern edge. Operations personnel have done extensive prep work to ensure that the fire remains south of the Tuolumne County line. Dozer lines have been constructed, and the burn scar from the 2013 Rim Fire will aid in the firing operations. If weather allows, burning along Pilot Ridge will start today. It is expected to bring more heavy smoke to the region. There are no evacuation advisories or warnings for Tuolumne County.

Near Yosemite, yesterday crews burned a containment line south of the Merced Grove to provide protection for the iconic giant sequoias.

This morning the Ferguson Fire is considered 56,659 acres and there is 30-percent containment. Full containment is anticipated by August 15. Areas of Yosemite National Park closed due to the fire are expected to reopen this coming Friday as good progress is being made near El Portal and Wawona.

There have now been two firefighter fatalities. Click here to view an earlier story from yesterday.

To view the latest warning regarding air quality, click here.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.