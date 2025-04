Tuolumne County, CA — Emergency officials are on the scene of a rollover crash on Woodham Carne Road near the Tuolumne Road intersection.

The CHP reports that a pickup truck rolled approximately 50 feet down an embankment. An ambulance and tow truck are also one the scene. The crash occurred at around 12:15 pm.

Travel with caution in the area. The crash is not blocking the roadway.