Pole Repairs To Take Place Near Lyons Street In Sonora

Sonora, CA– Summit Line Construction crews will perform pole repairs on behalf of Pacific Gas and Electric Co. on Thursday, April 24, near 258 Lyons St. in Sonora, beginning around noon. Traffic control will be in place, and signage will be posted to guide drivers through the area safely.

PG&E urges residents and motorists to obey on-site personnel and use caution when traveling through the work zone.