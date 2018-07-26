New Details Regarding Caltrans Pickup Versus Logging Truck Crash

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A crash at the intersection of two highways involving a Caltrans pickup and a logging semi miraculously ended with only minor injuries to one of the drivers.

The collision happened on Wednesday just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 49 and 26, as reported here. The CHP details that 56-year-old Ovid Radovan of Stockton was driving a Caltrans issued 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup. After stopping at the intersection, he went to cross over Highway 49, but failed to see a northbound 2016 Peterbuilt Big Rig. It was being driven by 65-year-old Donald Vance of Rifle, Colorado who was traveling at about 45 mph. Radovan pulled out directly in the path of the semi, according to the CHP, which relays that the front end smashed into the right side of the Caltrans pickup.

Both trucks went off the roadway onto the shoulder. Traffic was slowed for about an hour as tow crews worked to remove the vehicles and clean the debris off the roadway.

The CHP reports that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have played a role in this collision. However, the incident is still under investigation and possible citations could be issued.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic