Jeffries: Social Security Is Not A Ponzi Scheme

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries held a press conference for a ‘Save Social Security Day of Action’.

Jeffries was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“Good morning, everyone. All across America, House Democrats and Senate Democrats are holding a Save Social Security Day of Action. Why? Social Security here in New York City and across the country faces an unprecedented assault, the likes of which have not been seen since 2005, when former President George W. Bush tried to privatize it. Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans think that Social Security is a Ponzi Scheme. Social Security is not a Ponzi Scheme. It is an earned benefit. Hardworking New Yorkers pay into Social Security and have done so throughout their entire working life. They’ve earned their Social Security benefits, work hard for these Social Security benefits and deserve their Social Security benefits.

It is unacceptable, unconscionable and un-American that Donald Trump, Elon Musk and House Republicans are dismantling and closing Social Security offices, jacking up wait times and preventing hardworking Americans from securing their benefits. Our Save Social Security Day of Action will take place throughout America to raise awareness of the unprecedented assault against Social Security here in New York City and throughout the country, and to make clear that we are going to do everything possible to protect Social Security and strengthen Social Security so that the American people receive the earned benefit that they deserve.”

