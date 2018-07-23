Update: Ferguson Fire Containment Jumps, One Structure Destroyed

Update at 7:15 a.m.: Incident Command relays that one outbuilding has been destroyed but stress “dozens more have been saved because of the efforts of crews throughout the fire area.” This weekend the threat to structures surged from 216 to 3,494 after a mandatory evacuation order was issued for Old Yosemite Road, southwest of the Buck Meadows area in Mariposa County.

New help in the skies to battle the blaze as a pair of DC-10 tanker planes and a fleet of helicopters are being utilized to slow the fire’s spread. To the south, the fire continues to burn in the Chowchilla area and indirect-line construction is moving forward to protect Wawona and Yosemite National Park.

Firefighters are making good progress building lines to help contain the blaze as they gained 13% contained overnight the total acres is 33,743 acres.

Additional details on the fire and a Celebration for Life for a fallen firefighter are below.

Original post at 6:30 a.m.: Mariposa, CA — The latest update on the Ferguson Fire, burning on both the Sierra and Stanislaus national forests, overnight the acreage rose by nearly 1,300 acres to a total of 33,743 acres, but some good news this morning the containment rose to 13-percent. However, the threat to structures surged from 216 to 3,494 this weekend. The explosion in the number came with the afternoon mandatory evacuation order for Old Yosemite Road southwest of the Buck Meadows area in Mariposa County as the fire moved north toward the Montgomery Gulch and Anderson Valley vicinities.

Another two firefighters were injured battling the blaze bringing the total to six, as reported here yesterday. Fire spokesman Rich Eagan says the firefighters were hospitalized Friday after suffering back injuries. Both have been released and are expected to fully recover. Two of the other four firefighters also had back injuries involving muscle strain, another one suffered from a leg fracture and the other from dehydration.

Honoring a fallen firefighter, a public visitation was held yesterday in Modesto for fallen Heavy Fire Equipment Operator Braden Varney. Today there will be a Celebration of Life, also in Modesto, at the House Church located at 1601 Coffee Road. Road closures in the area begin at 10:30 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m.

Overnight, ground crews worked preparing for firing operation along several fronts of the blaze including east on Henness Ridge, near El Portal southeast toward Wawona Road and Yosemite National Park to take place when weather conditions improve.

Resources on scene include 3,066 personnel, 199 engines, 46 water tenders, 16 helicopters, 66 hand crews and 43 dozers.

