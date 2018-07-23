CHP IDs Couple Who Perished In Yosemite Junction Crash

Traffic backed up on Highway 108/120 due to fatal crash Enlarge

Sonora, CA — With next-of-kin notification complete, CHP officials have released the names of a Sonora husband and wife who recently died in a Highway 108/120 crash near Jamestown.

As reported here, the tragic accident, which occurred on the evening of Sunday, July 15 near Yosemite Junction, involved two vehicles.

Sonora CHP Unit officials report that it was 91-year-old Edward Eaton of Sonora who was driving a Toyota Camry on eastbound Highway 108 that collided with a Ford Fiesta that turned left from Highway 120 onto the roadway. Eaton and his 86-year-old wife, later identified as Rose Eaton, were not wearing seat belts. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. He was transported to and died at Modesto Memorial Medical Center.

The other driver, 42-year-old Julieta Pisani-McCarthy of Berkeley, sustained major injuries as well and was also flown to Memorial Medical Center. Three other people in that vehicle, an adult and two children, were taken to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment of minor injuries. Neither alcohol nor drugs were considered factors in the crash.