A ‘Devastating’ Loss For Tuolumne County D.A. Office

Sonora, CA— The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office has lost one of its own, a four-legged friend to victims and their families, supporting them through forensic interviews and sitting calmly with them while testifying in court.

This week, D.A. Cassandra Jenecke sadly announced the passing of the office’s beloved Court Support Dog Stewart due to cancer, just one month shy of his 9th birthday.

“Our office and District Attorney Jenecke are absolutely devastated by this loss,” disclosed D.A. office officials.

D.A. Jenecke was not only Stewart’s handler, but the pooch also lived with her. According to D.A. Office officials, the grim news came on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, when Stewart was diagnosed with an extremely aggressive, incurable, and common form of cancer for Golden Retrievers. Due to his age, prior medical issues, and the impact that treatment would have on his quality of life, they advised that DA Jenecke was forced to make the devastating decision to allow him to pass humanely.

“Through his years with our office, Stewart served the County of Tuolumne with a fun, silly, empathetic, and often stubborn attitude,” recounted D.A. Office officials, adding, “He supported countless child victims and their families through their law enforcement forensic interviews at our Child Advocacy Center as well as sitting with them while they endured the terrifying process of testifying in court. He also served as our in-office support dog, loving our employees through our hardest of times. His presence is already sorely missed.”

To allow the office staff to say their goodbyes, Stewart was brought to the office, where he received lots of love and treats, including a personal sausage pizza from the Columbia St. Charles Saloon. Staff noted that he passed softly and without pain with DA Jenecke and family at his side.

“We are so incredibly grateful to the staff at Sierra Veterinary Care and Dr. Clinite and for their love, support, and treatment of Stewart over the past several years,” praised D.A. Office officials. “Stewart was the absolute bestest of boys. We are all so lucky to have known and loved him. He will absolutely go down in history as the best employee the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office has ever had.”