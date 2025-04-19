Spring Clearing Of A Mudslide, Saving Tax Dollars

STF work on Merrill Road to clear a mudslide -- STF photo View Photos

Tuolumne County, CA — Stanislaus National Forest collaborated this spring to fix a key portion of Merrill Road after a landslide, saving taxpayers nearly a million dollars.

After winter damage caused a landslide, forest crews worked with road crews from the Mendocino and Shasta-Trinity National Forests this spring to repair a crucial section of Merrill Road. They finished the job in two weeks, saving the American taxpayers around $800,000.

“With nearly 3,000 miles of road in the forest, these roads are important not just for recreationists, but also for the timber trucks that rely on these roads to carry down over 6,000 loaded log decks of timber each year,” stated forest officials. “In the Sierra Nevada, forest service roads are heavily impacted by environmental events, like the record high snowfall that fell in the region during the winter of 2022.”

Along with a few other engineers who manage almost 3,000 miles of roads spanning 898,000 acres of forest, the road crew is often composed of just two employees: Jennifer Miller and Don McHargue, who operate engineering equipment. With a team of eight workers, they guaranteed that a route that serves both timber sales and well-known recreational locations would open before the summer season.

According to forest officials, “As summer draws near, Stanislaus workers will keep an eye on the repairs and make adjustments as necessary.”