TCEDA To Discuss Variety Of Items At Special Meeting

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority has scheduled a meeting next month to discuss items related to the recent closure of the Innovation Lab and the 2018 Grand Jury Report.

There will be a general discussion about the plan to close the lab inside the former Tuolumne General Hospital Campus, and immediately after that, the board will vote on what to do with the associated Innovation Lab equipment. Later in the meeting the board will vote on approving a response to the Tuolumne County Grand Jury Report that was released back on June 29. We reported earlier that the jury recommended that a Business Support Guide be developed, that the county auditor retain an independent firm to conduct a management audit of policies and practices, and that county counsel conduct a review of board members for potential conflict of interest.

Toward the end of the meeting the TCEDA board will go into closed session to discuss a lawsuit filed by local resident Ken Perkins regarding transparency. The special meeting is set for August 8 at 5:30pm in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora.

