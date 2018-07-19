Quantcast
Fatal Crash In Calaveras County

07/19/2018 4:09 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

San Andreas, CA – Sadly a 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo-vehicle wreck in San Andreas.

The crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Russell Road west of Market Street, off Highway 49 in San Andreas. The elderly San Andreas man was driving a 1966 Chevy C10 truck, eastbound on Russell Road and made an unsafe turn, according to the CHP. The truck went off the roadway and smashed into a small tree, a large concrete block column and a wood sign. Emergency crews attempted CPR but were not able to revive the man.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of family. The CHP reports it is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs or possibly a medical emergency were a factor in the crash pending toxicology reports by the Calaveras County Coroner office.

Russell Road west of Market Street, San Andreas

Russell Road west of Market Street, San Andreas

 

