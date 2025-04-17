CHP Releases Details On Groveland Major Injury Cyclist Crash

Moccasin, CA— The CHP has released the details of a serious injury crash near Moccasin in Tuolumne County this past weekend that was first reported as a hit-and-run but later determined to be an accident involving just the cyclist.

The accident happened on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at around 10:30 a.m. on Priest Coulterville Road south of Highway 120 at the Old Priest and New Priest grades intersection. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado tells Clarke Broadcasting that 55-year-old Susan Perez of Escalon was riding at an undetermined speed on her Trek bicycle southbound through a right curve in the roadway.

“Perez was riding with a group of competitive cyclists,” shared Machado. “She lost control of her bicycle in the curve and it overturned onto its left side.”

Perez and the bicycle came to rest in the northbound lane of Priest Coulterville Road. She was airlifted to Doctors Hospital in Modesto, suffering major injuries. Machado noted that luckily, Perez was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and that drug or alcohol use is not suspected as a factor in this incident.